The return of Lula means now is the time for EU-Mercosur deal

The EU must realise the need for a trade agreement with Mercosur. The timing has never been better. The recent election of the president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, marks a fresh start to move forward on the Mercosur Agreement. The current Swedish EU presidency, followed by Spain, presents a unique window of opportunity for the ratification of the agreement.

The free trade-friendly Scandinavian country will lay the final groundwork for Spain to bring the deal home.

The agreement is...