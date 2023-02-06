Ad
euobserver
Inauguration of Brazil president Lula da Silva on 1 January 2023 - his re-arrival marks a fresh start to move forward on the Mercosur Agreement (Photo: Wikimedia)

The return of Lula means now is the time for EU-Mercosur deal

EU & the World
Green Economy
Opinion
by Jörgen Warborn, Javier Moreno Sánchez, Jordi Cañas, Brussels,

The EU must realise the need for a trade agreement with Mercosur. The timing has never been better. The recent election of the president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, marks a fresh start to move forward on the Mercosur Agreement. The current Swedish EU presidency, followed by Spain, presents a unique window of opportunity for the ratification of the agreement.

The free trade-friendly Scandinavian country will lay the final groundwork for Spain to bring the deal home.

The agreement is...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jörgen Warborn is a Swedish MEP with the European People's Party. Javier Moreno Sánchez is a Spanish MEP with the Socialists & Democrats. Jordi Cañas is a Spanish MEP with Renew Europe.

Related articles

Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal
EU Commission 'failed' on assessing Mercosur trade deal
Amazon fires mean EP must rethink Mercosur trade deal
Mercosur trade deal will fuel 'poison pesticides' back into EU
Inauguration of Brazil president Lula da Silva on 1 January 2023 - his re-arrival marks a fresh start to move forward on the Mercosur Agreement (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Jörgen Warborn is a Swedish MEP with the European People's Party. Javier Moreno Sánchez is a Spanish MEP with the Socialists & Democrats. Jordi Cañas is a Spanish MEP with Renew Europe.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections