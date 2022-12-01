How Berlin and Paris sold-out the EU corporate due diligence law

A landmark draft EU law that could prevent and compensate victims for harms like land-grabbing, forced labour or oil spills in businesses' value chains has finally made its way to member states. They have just signed off their preliminary position on the Corporate Sustainability and Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) — which will almost certainly make sure this law is dead on arrival.

There are three key elements to making this corporate sustainability due diligence law work, which EU gove...