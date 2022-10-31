Ad
euobserver
Italy's new prime minister Giorgia Meloni will have her first taste of Brussels (Photo: Hermann Tertsch and Victor Gonzalez)

Meloni, but not many others, in Brussels This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

When I first arrived to Brussels on 1 November, 2011 as the Brussels correspondent for the now shut down Hungarian daily, Népszabadság (People's Freedom), I was so excited to get started.

I had been working as a foreign correspondent for what was at the time the largest daily in Hungary, moving from one conflict in Afghanistan to another in Cairo's Tahrir Square earlier that year, but I had never been a permanent correspondent before.

I had taken EU ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Meloni's likely win will not necessarily strengthen Orbán
Europe's far-right celebrates Meloni victory
Why northeast Italy traded in League for Brothers of Italy
Four weeks to COP27 — key issues and challenges
Italy's new prime minister Giorgia Meloni will have her first taste of Brussels (Photo: Hermann Tertsch and Victor Gonzalez)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections