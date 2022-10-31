Meloni, but not many others, in Brussels This WEEK

When I first arrived to Brussels on 1 November, 2011 as the Brussels correspondent for the now shut down Hungarian daily, Népszabadság (People's Freedom), I was so excited to get started.
I had been working as a foreign correspondent for what was at the time the largest daily in Hungary, moving from one conflict in Afghanistan to another in Cairo's Tahrir Square earlier that year, but I had never been a permanent correspondent before.
I had taken EU ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.