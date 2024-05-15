Slovak PM in 'life-threatening' condition after being shot

EU leaders have voiced shock after Slovak prime minister Robert Fico was shot on Wednesday (15 May).
"I was deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend," said Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán on X, in one of the first reactions.
Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis s...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.
