Ad
euobserver
Slovak prime minister Robert Fico is in a "life-threatening" condition (Photo: European Council )

Slovak PM in 'life-threatening' condition after being shot

EU Political
EU Elections
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders have voiced shock after Slovak prime minister Robert Fico was shot on Wednesday (15 May).

"I was deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend," said Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán on X, in one of the first reactions.

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.

Related articles

Rule-of-law rallies in Slovakia test Fico's new regime
What's Slovakia's Fico up to over Ukraine?
Slovak prime minister Robert Fico is in a "life-threatening" condition (Photo: European Council )

Tags

EU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.

Ad

Related articles

Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections