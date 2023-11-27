What's Slovakia's Fico up to over Ukraine?

Anyone claiming to know where Robert Fico's government will lead Slovakia is being, to put it mildly, rather audacious.

At this stage, we simply don't know. What we do know is that he leans towards Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. Fico has repeatedly said that Russia's war against Ukraine is not our war, and that Slovakia would not send a single bullet to Ukraine. At the European Council meeting, Fico joined ranks with Hungar...