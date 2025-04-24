Ad
euobserver
German chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz vowed new investments and tax cuts will make the country 'economically stronger' (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Germany can’t spend its €1tn under EU fiscal rules, report says

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Germany has just rewritten its constitutional debt brake to free over 1 trillion euros for defence and infrastructure spending over the next 12 years. 

But unless the European Union’s fiscal rules get another round of reform, Berlin may find that its newfound budgetary firepower cannot actually be used.

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

