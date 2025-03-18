Ad
euobserver
Friedrich Merz, defending his spending plan in the Bundestag: 'Protection of natural resources has been constitutionally mandated for over 30 years' (Photo: Bundestag)

Merz claims victory as German MPs approve trillion euro spending bill

EU & the World
Green Economy
Ukraine
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

German lawmakers have approved a major debt-and-spending reform to boost infrastructure and defence investment, breaking with decades of strict borrowing rules.

“We must defend ourselves against these attacks on our open society and freedom — with all the means at our disposal, in the years and decades ahead,” said incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz in parliam...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU manufacturing can actually outcompete the US — if its leaders stop bickering
Friedrich Merz, defending his spending plan in the Bundestag: 'Protection of natural resources has been constitutionally mandated for over 30 years' (Photo: Bundestag)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections