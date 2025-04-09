Last chance saloon for the German political centre

It is Donald Trump who seems to have brought them close. "We have negotiated hard and now we will govern well together,’"declared Friedrich Merz as he gazed towards Lars Klingbeil.
The next chancellor of Germany and leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and the most likely next deputy chancellor, finance minister, and leader of the Social Democrats (SPD) are...
John Kampfner is a British journalist based in Berlin, and former correspondent for Reuters, the Daily Telegraph, the BBC, the Financial Times, and editor of the New Statesman. Most recently, he is the author of Why The Germans Do It Better, Notes From A Grown-Up Country and In Search of Berlin, The Story of a Reinvented City.
