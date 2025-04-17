ECB cuts rate to 2.25% as trade tension bites

The European Central Bank has cut its main interest rate to 2.25 percent, down from 2.5 percent, in a bid to inject life into the flagging European economy.
It’s the seventh cut since last summer and comes as the EU finds itself caught in the crossfire of a trade war with the United States.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.