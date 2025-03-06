Ad
euobserver
Lagarde: "indicators point towards a sustained return to our two-percent inflation target” (Photo: World Economic Forum)

ECB lowers rate to 2.5% — amid market turbulence

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal,

The European Central Bank (ECB) has lowered its main interest rate to 2.5 percent amid market turbulence.

“Most indicators of underlying inflation are pointing towards a sustained return to our two-percent inflation target,” ECB president Christine Lagarde told press on Thursday (6 March). 

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

