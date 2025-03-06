ECB lowers rate to 2.5% — amid market turbulence

The European Central Bank (ECB) has lowered its main interest rate to 2.5 percent amid market turbulence.
“Most indicators of underlying inflation are pointing towards a sustained return to our two-percent inflation target,” ECB president Christine Lagarde told press on Thursday (6 March).
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
