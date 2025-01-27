ECB faces new demand to improve climate policies

More than 60 organisations and experts have called on the European Central Bank's (ECB) leadership to put forward "new and improved" climate policies.
The bank first introduced climate-related considerations into its monetary policy framework in 2021, and it is expected to conclude an updated version of the strategy later this year.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
