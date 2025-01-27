Ad
euobserver
Lower interest rates for green loans could lower investment costs for renewables and speed up the green transition at little cost (Photo: Stephen Rees)

ECB faces new demand to improve climate policies

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

More than 60 organisations and experts have called on the European Central Bank's (ECB) leadership to put forward "new and improved" climate policies.

The bank first introduced climate-related considerations into its monetary policy framework in 2021, and it is expected to conclude an updated version of the strategy later this year.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

How Lagarde's facial cues have moved markets
Is the ECB sabotaging Europe's Green Deal?
Fear and anxiety (and glee) in Brussels as EU awaits Trump-Musk era
Draghi: Opponents of €800bn investment are blocking the EU's policy agenda
Lower interest rates for green loans could lower investment costs for renewables and speed up the green transition at little cost (Photo: Stephen Rees)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections