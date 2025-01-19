Fear and anxiety (and glee) in Brussels as EU awaits Trump-Musk era

If Trump's second term is anything like his first, transatlantic relations could face trade friction, security challenges, climate concerns, and clashes over global leadership. Add to that his unpredictable style and mania for shaking up traditional diplomacy, and the uncertainty only grows.
That partly explains why Europeans are Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.