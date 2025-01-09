Denmark plays down Greenland fears, amid EU rebukes of Trump

Denmark has reacted calmly to Donald Trump's remarks on seizing Greenland, amid sharper criticism of US rhetoric by France and Germany.
"We are open to a dialogue with the Americans on how we can possibly cooperate even more closely than we do to ensure that the American ambitions are fulfilled," said Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Copenhagen...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
