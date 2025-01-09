Ad
euobserver
"We should all do ourselves a favour by getting our heart rate down a bit," the Danish foreign minister said (Photo: Steve Wilson)

Denmark plays down Greenland fears, amid EU rebukes of Trump

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Denmark has reacted calmly to Donald Trump's remarks on seizing Greenland, amid sharper criticism of US rhetoric by France and Germany.

"We are open to a dialogue with the Americans on how we can possibly cooperate even more closely than we do to ensure that the American ambitions are fulfilled," said Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Copenhagen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Nordic states divided on Trump
What Trump means for the Arctic
Trump to meet Greenland leader in Denmark
Trump allegedly wanted to swap Puerto Rico for Greenland
"We should all do ourselves a favour by getting our heart rate down a bit," the Danish foreign minister said (Photo: Steve Wilson)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections