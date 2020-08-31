Trump allegedly wanted to swap Puerto Rico for Greenland

On 18 August 2019, US president Donald Trump won worldwide attention as he suggested he might buy Greenland, the world's largest island, and its 57,000 inhabitants, from Denmark.

It now appears he may also have considered swapping Puerto Rico and its more than 3 million people in exchange for Greenland.

Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff to US secretary of homeland security Kirsjten Nielsen, said on MSNBC, a US television network, that the president told him and other staff, w...