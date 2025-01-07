Ad
euobserver
There have been more interesting developments in Europe’s north in recent weeks. Donald Tusk, Poland’s prime minister, proposed the formation of a defence alliance with the Baltic States, the Nordics and the UK (Photo: Author)

Column

Trump 2.0 will sink cliche of EU as 'oil tanker that can't change course'

EU & the World
Nordics
EU Political
Opinion
by Caroline de Gruyter , Brussels,

Orhan Pamuk once wrote that for intellectuals like him, living on the edge of Europe and sustaining an obsessive interest in it, “it is before all else a dream forever changing its face and character”.

Each time you think you understand what Europe is about, he noted in 

EU & the WorldNordicsEU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe affairs correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece was adapted from an earlier column in NRC.

There have been more interesting developments in Europe’s north in recent weeks. Donald Tusk, Poland’s prime minister, proposed the formation of a defence alliance with the Baltic States, the Nordics and the UK (Photo: Author)

Tags

EU & the WorldNordicsEU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe affairs correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece was adapted from an earlier column in NRC.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections