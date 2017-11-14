The anti-glyphosate lobby strikes again

The current authorisation period for glyphosate in the EU comes to an end in December this year. But still no agreement on a renewal has been agreed upon.

What should really be a non-issue and a formality has turned into a total mess, since the anti-glyphosate lobby has mobilised on all fronts to hinder a renewal. It is a story about flawed science and scientists wearing two hats.



Glyphosate is the most commonly-used active substance in herbicides. It has revolutionised agriculture...