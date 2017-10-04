Ad
King Felipe VI making a speech at the European Parliament in 2015. (Photo: European Parliament)

Catalonia to declare independence in a few days

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Catalonia's leader, Carles Puigdemont, said Tuesday (3 October) that the region will soon declare independence, while the Spanish King accused Catalan leaders of breaking up the country.

The region will declare independence 48 hours after all the official results are counted, Puigdemont told the BBC in an interview, adding that this will happen "over the weekend or the beginning of next week".

The vote on Sunday was deemed illegal by the Spanish government, a stance also supporte...

