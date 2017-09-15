Ad
With increased threats from cyber attacks, the EU commission has proposed increasing the mandate of the EU's cybersecurity agency (Photo: *n3wjack's world in pixels)

Greece keen to keep EU cybersecurity agency

by Peter Teffer, Athens,

The Greek government's contact person for the EU's cybersecurity agency has welcomed a proposal to give the agency a bigger role.

"I am always saying that the next threat to European security will be through the internet, so there are huge stakes there for the EU," the secretary general for telecommunications and post, Vassilis Maglaras, told EUobserver in an interview at his office in Athens.

He spoke to this website just hours after Jean-Claude Juncker announced in his State of ...

