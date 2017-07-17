Ad
euobserver
Barnier (middle left) and Davis (middle right) kicked off talks on the details of Brexit. (Photo: European Commission)

Britain and EU 'get to work' on Brexit

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Britain and the EU said they would get to the “heart of the matter”, as the second round of talks were kicked off on Monday (17 July) in Brussels.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier welcomed Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis in the European Commission, where working groups commenced detailed discussions on citizens’ rights, financial settlement, and other issues, such as jurisdiction of the EU’s top court and the UK's Northern Irish border with Ireland.

"We'll now delv...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

MEPs: We'll veto Brexit deal if citizens' rights not improved
Barnier sets price for hard Brexit
Brexit talks restart in sense of urgency
Barnier urges UK to come up with Brexit positions
Barnier (middle left) and Davis (middle right) kicked off talks on the details of Brexit. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections