Limassol harbour. Greek and Turksih Cypriot leaders failed to agree on how much territory each community will administrate. (Photo: Martin Wippel)

Cyprus leaders fail to agree territory deal

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Talks between Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders ended without an agreement on Monday evening (21 November), casting doubt over the island's reunification process.

Cyprus president Nicos Anastasiades and the leader of the Turkish occupied part of the island Mustafa Akinci were trying to agree on the map of a future federal Cyprus.

  But after a two-day meeting in Mont Pelerin, Switzerland, backed by UN Cyprus envoy Espen Barth Eide, the two leaders failed to agree on criteria to dr...

