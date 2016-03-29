Ad
American car driver filling his car with biodiesel (Photo: Rob E)

WTO rules against EU in Argentina biodiesel case

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A World Trade Organisation (WTO) panel ruled Tuesday (29 March) that the EU broke WTO rules by miscalculating anti-dumping tariffs it imposed on Argentinian biodiesel.

“The European Union acted inconsistently with Article 2.2.1.1 of the Anti-Dumping Agreement by failing to calculate the cost of production of the product under investigation on the basis of the records kept by the producers,” a dispute settlement panel of the intergovernmental body said in a report.

