euobserver
Glyphosate is marketed by US company Monsanto under the brandname Roundup (Photo: CIAT)

EU fails to reach weed-killer deal, again

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

European experts failed to extend the licence for glyphosate, the world’s most widely-used weed-killing substance, during a meeting on Monday (6 June).

The EU standing committee on plants, animals, food and feed, known as Paff, which gathers experts from member states, failed to find a qualified majority supporting the European Commission's proposal to extend the licence even for a limited period of 18 months.

A German spokesman said last week that Berlin would abstain from voti...

