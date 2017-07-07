Ad
The payment marks the end of several months of tensions over concluding the review of the bailout programme. (Photo: Odysseas Gp)

Greece to get €7.7bn loan next week

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The eurozone emergency fund agreed on Friday (7 July) to unblock a €8.5 billion new tranche of loan for Greece, as part of the bailout programme agreed in 2015.

The fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), is expected pay out a total of €7.7 billion on Monday.

Some €6.9 billion will help Greece to meet its debt repayment commitment, which amounts to around €7 billion this month, while €800 million will be used to clear arrears.

The second part, €800 million, w...

