EU hopes Trump will back down on visa war

The European Commission is hoping that Donald Trump, the incoming US president, will back down in a potential visa war, but terrorist attacks in Europe could make that less likely.

The EU executive said in a statement on Wednesday (21 December) that it wanted to speak with his administration before imposing visas on US visitors to Europe.

Under EU law, it was obliged to do so already in April because the US had missed a deadline to remove visa barriers for the last EU states tha...