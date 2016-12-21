Ad
Trump won the election, in part, by promising to clamp down on immigration and to beef up US security (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

EU hopes Trump will back down on visa war

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission is hoping that Donald Trump, the incoming US president, will back down in a potential visa war, but terrorist attacks in Europe could make that less likely.

The EU executive said in a statement on Wednesday (21 December) that it wanted to speak with his administration before imposing visas on US visitors to Europe.

Under EU law, it was obliged to do so already in April because the US had missed a deadline to remove visa barriers for the last EU states tha...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

