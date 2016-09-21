Ad
euobserver
The European Commission's headquarters building displays a French flag in a solidarity gesture after the Paris attacks in November 2015. (Photo: Audiovisual Service, Shimera / Photo: Francois Walschaerts)

EU targets foreign fighters with sanctions

Rule of Law
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The European Union will from now on be able to freeze assets and impose travel bans on people associated with the Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaida jihadist groups, even if they are not on UN blacklists.

The move, agreed by the Council on Tuesday (20 September), is primarily targeted against EU nationals.

In particular, people trying to travel to Syria could be stopped from leaving in the first place, or from coming back to another EU country besides than the one they hold the pass...

Rule of Law

The European Commission's headquarters building displays a French flag in a solidarity gesture after the Paris attacks in November 2015. (Photo: Audiovisual Service, Shimera / Photo: Francois Walschaerts)

