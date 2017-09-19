EU agency to fight election hacking

A more robust EU cyber agency could help member states defend their elections against "hybrid attacks", the European Commission has said.
Speaking at the launch of new cybersecurity proposals in Brussels on Tuesday (19 September), Julian King, the Commission's security chief, said some hacker attacks had "political objectives".
"They can target our democratic institutions and can be used with other tools, such as propaganda and fake news, in hybrid attacks," he said.
"We ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
