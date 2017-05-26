Tusk deplores 'too many leaks' in Brussels

Leaked comments by Donald Trump, from his meeting with the European Council and Commission leaders on Thursday (25 May), have again raised the question of who in Brussels gives too much sensitive information to the media.

"I don't want to be part of this new political culture of permanent leaks," European Council president Donald Tusk told reporters on Friday morning, after being asked to confirm Trump's comments published by the Spiegel. The German magazine's website