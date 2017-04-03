Ad
Marine Le Pen (l) at the Kremlin in March. "Putin has decided to bet on another candidate," Khodorkovsky told EUobserver (Photo: Marine Le Pen/Facebook)

Interview

Khodorkovsky: Putin's betting on Le Pen

by Andrew Rettman, LONDON,

Russia will try to help Marine Le Pen win the French election the same way that it helped Donald Trump in the US, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a prominent Kremlin critic, has said.

"After the US, [Russian leader] Putin has decided to bet on another candidate", Khodorkovsky told EUobserver in London last Thursday (30 March).

"Putin saw how you can play with elections in the US, what he did there, and he decided to make another bet, basically to participate in the next elections [in Fran...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

