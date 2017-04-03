Khodorkovsky: Putin's betting on Le Pen

Russia will try to help Marine Le Pen win the French election the same way that it helped Donald Trump in the US, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a prominent Kremlin critic, has said.

"After the US, [Russian leader] Putin has decided to bet on another candidate", Khodorkovsky told EUobserver in London last Thursday (30 March).

"Putin saw how you can play with elections in the US, what he did there, and he decided to make another bet, basically to participate in the next elections [in Fran...