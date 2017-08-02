Ex-Greek data chief sentenced over deficit figures

A Greek court has punished a former head of the country’s statistics agency in a case that revived controversy over the origins of the financial crisis and alleged meddling in the judiciary.

The appeals court gave Andreas Georgiou, who headed the Greek Hellenic Statistical Authority (Elstat), from 2010 to 2015, a two-year suspended sentence for breach of duty on Tuesday (1 August).

It found him guilty of having sent data about Greece's 2009 budget deficit to Eurostat, the EU’s st...