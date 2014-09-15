Sweden swings to left, far-right party surges to third place

Sweden woke up to political instability on Monday morning. After a tight election race, the Scandinavian nation faces a shift in power, with Social Democrat party leader Stefan Lofven now having to form a government based on one of the worst election results (31.2%) for the party in a century.

Lofven has vowed his main priority is to ensure the far-right Sweden Democrats do not get any influence.

But the anti-immigrant party - on 12.9 percent - is now the third largest in parliam...