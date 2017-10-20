Ad
Tusk (r): "We task the Commission to reflect on whether to cut and reorient accession funds" (Photo: European Union)

EU summit shifts mood on Turkey amid aid cuts

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A mood shift among EU leaders and heads of state against Turkey appears to have surfaced following intense talks at a summit in Brussels on future relations amid demands to reduce accession funding.

European Council president Donald Tusk told reporters on Friday (20 October) that Turkey's relations to the European Union had dominated the late evening debates amid a growing chorus of complaints against Ankara.

"We want to keep the door open to Ankara but the current reality in Turk...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

