Mladic found guilty for Bosnia genocide and war crimes

A UN court on Wednesday (22 November) found Bosnian Serb wartime commander Ratko Mladic guilty of genocide and war crimes committed during the 1992-1995 Bosnian war, in a dramatic climax of efforts to bring justice for victims of the wars in the former Yugoslavia.

The Hague-based International Criminal Tribunal for Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) found Mladic guilty on 10 out of 11 counts of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the indiscriminate shelling of the Bosnia...