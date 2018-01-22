New Polish foreign minister tries to charm EU commission

Poland is hoping that a new charm offensive with the European Commission can stop sanctions, but without backing down on judicial reform at home.

That was the message sent out by its new foreign minister, Jacek Czaputowicz, after his meeting with commission vice president Frans Timmermans in Brussels on Sunday (21 January).

"We believe we're right, that the process of judicial reform is taking place in a way that is compatible with European Union standards, that it requires a lit...