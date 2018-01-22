Ad
euobserver
Czaputowicz: 'We exchanged mobile phone numbers, exchanged contacts' (Photo: mfa.gov.pl)

New Polish foreign minister tries to charm EU commission

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland is hoping that a new charm offensive with the European Commission can stop sanctions, but without backing down on judicial reform at home.

That was the message sent out by its new foreign minister, Jacek Czaputowicz, after his meeting with commission vice president Frans Timmermans in Brussels on Sunday (21 January).

"We believe we're right, that the process of judicial reform is taking place in a way that is compatible with European Union standards, that it requires a lit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU's 'old men' must pressure Poland on abortion rights
Hungary veto sets scene for EU battle on Poland
Poland becomes first in EU history to face sanctions
How powerful is Poland's Morawiecki?
Czaputowicz: 'We exchanged mobile phone numbers, exchanged contacts' (Photo: mfa.gov.pl)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections