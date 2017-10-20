Legal tweak could extend EU control on Russia pipeline

The European Commission is preparing to amend EU energy law in order to rein in Russian plans for a new gas pipeline.
An EU source said the Commission could propose the amendment to its 2009 law on gas markets in early November.
The change would redefine "interconnector" pipelines so that EU anti-monopoly laws, the so-called third energy package, applied in full to Nord Stream 2, Russia's new gas conduit to Germany.
The initiative comes amid mounting concern in Brussels a...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
