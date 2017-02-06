EU red carpet for Azerbaijan sends wrong message

The European Union’s “quiet diplomacy” just got much quieter. With one strongman in particular, it is almost inaudible.

Remarkably, Brussels dragged its feet to inform the public of an upcoming visit by Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev, who is coming to town on Monday (6 February) to personally inaugurate negotiations on a new EU-Azerbaijan partnership agreement.

The deal is set to strengthen the political and economic ties between the union and its oil-rich neighbour to the sou...