Merkel protegee eyes EU career

A year ago, David McAllister - or simply Mac - was the hottest name in town. Barely over 40, the promising politician with Scottish roots was heading towards re-election as Prime Minister of Lower Saxony and was even tipped as potential successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel.

But in January, instead of a shoo-in election, a fall from grace. McAllister's coalition with the Liberals lost by a razor-thin margin to the Social Democrats and Greens led by the far less charismatic politician, ...