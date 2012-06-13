Talks collapse on access to EU documents

The Danish presidency has abandoned attempts to agree new rules on access to EU documents.
It took the decision on Tuesday (12 June) after EU countries and the European Commission last week rejected its latest draft of the law.
It still wants MEPs to back a commission proposal to extend existing rules on freedom of information to all EU institutions - including its 31 agencies - however.
T...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
