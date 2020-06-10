How EU countries will open up in June and July

Last updated 15 June 9.00 CEST

The EU has pledged to lift border controls and related travel restrictions by the end of the month, while the travel ban on non-essential travel applied to non-EU nationals entering the bloc has been extended until 1 July.



Travellers coming from EU-associated countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) will be exempted from the ban, as will UK citizens.



However, UK citi...