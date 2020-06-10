Ad
euobserver
'Europe’s airports are anxiously waiting for travel restrictions to be lifted and airlines to resume operations,' said the the director of Airports Council International Europe (Photo: Khairil Zhafri)

How EU countries will open up in June and July

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Last updated 15 June 9.00 CEST

The EU has pledged to lift border controls and related travel restrictions by the end of the month, while the travel ban on non-essential travel applied to non-EU nationals entering the bloc has been extended until 1 July.\n \nTravellers coming from EU-associated countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) will be exempted from the ban, as will UK citizens.\n \nHowever, UK citi...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

