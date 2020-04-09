Ad
euobserver
Austria, Denmark Germany and the Czech Republic have announced domestic plans to begin easing some of their restrictive measures from next week (Photo: Oli)

EU delays 'exit strategies' plan, as WHO urges caution

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission has been forced by member states to delay its plans for "exit strategies" to the restrictive lockdown measures across the bloc, over fears about sending mixed messages about the coronavirus outbreak.

Initially, the commission was expected to adopt its guidelines on Wednesday (8 April) to ensure a coordinated approach among member states - especially after Austria and Denmark announced on Monday plans to ease restrictive domestic measures from next week.

"We...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Roma 'at heightened risk' from corona crisis
Coronavirus exposes lack of common data approach
Coronavirus: A test of the West
Coronavirus sees approval-rating soar for EU leaders
Austria, Denmark Germany and the Czech Republic have announced domestic plans to begin easing some of their restrictive measures from next week (Photo: Oli)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections