EU delays 'exit strategies' plan, as WHO urges caution

The European Commission has been forced by member states to delay its plans for "exit strategies" to the restrictive lockdown measures across the bloc, over fears about sending mixed messages about the coronavirus outbreak.
Initially, the commission was expected to adopt its guidelines on Wednesday (8 April) to ensure a coordinated approach among member states - especially after Austria and Denmark announced on Monday plans to ease restrictive domestic measures from next week.
"We...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.