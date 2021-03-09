Ad
euobserver
Spain's Supreme Court argued the legal cases of the three Catalan MEPs 'focused on their actions in years that far pre-date their acquisition of condition as deputies in the European Parliament' (Photo: European Parliament)

Catalan MEPs lose immunity, slam 'political persecution'

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Parliament has voted to lift parliamentary immunity of Catalan MEPs Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí - paving the way for Spain to take further legal action.

After the result of the vote on Tuesday (9 March), Spanish foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said the parliament's decision showed "Catalonia's problems are to be resolved in Spain - and not in Europe".

Former regional premier Puigdemont, however, slammed the vote as "a sad day for the Europe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Catalan MEP is 'elected', court advisor says
Two Catalan MEPs take their seats - with a third in jail
Ban on Catalan leader condemned as 'disproportionate'
Catalan support for Sanchez breaks Spanish deadlock
Spain's Supreme Court argued the legal cases of the three Catalan MEPs 'focused on their actions in years that far pre-date their acquisition of condition as deputies in the European Parliament' (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections