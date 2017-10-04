EU medicines agency reveals new home preferences

Most of the staff of the London-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) would move with the agency if its new host city was Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Milan, or Vienna, according to the results of a staff survey made public on Tuesday (3 October).

If one of these cities were chosen as the new seat of EMA, over 65 percent of staff said they would stay.

By contrast, EMA would lose over 70 percent of its staff if national governments decided to relocate the EMA to Athens, Bratis...