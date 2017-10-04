Ad
euobserver
If Vienna was chosen as a new home for the EU medicines agency, or Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, or Milan, at least two-thirds of its staff would be willing to move (Photo: Roderick Eime)

EU medicines agency reveals new home preferences

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Most of the staff of the London-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) would move with the agency if its new host city was Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Milan, or Vienna, according to the results of a staff survey made public on Tuesday (3 October).

If one of these cities were chosen as the new seat of EMA, over 65 percent of staff said they would stay.

By contrast, EMA would lose over 70 percent of its staff if national governments decided to relocate the EMA to Athens, Bratis...



