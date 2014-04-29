Centre-right EPP stuck with ‘sickening’ Berlusconi

The centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) will not expel Silvio Berlusconi from its ranks, despite his embarrassing remarks on Germany’s Nazi past, because they need his Forza Italia party to win next month’s European Parliament elections, media controlled by the former Italian premier has suggested.

“The EPP attacks (Berlusconi), but without Forza Italia it cannot win,” Il Giornale, a newspaper owned by Berlusconi’s brother Paolo, ran on its front page Tuesday (29 April).

