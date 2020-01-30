Ad
euobserver
Even whether the UK remains in the EU's emissions trading scheme is still up for discussion - meanwhile, trade deals with the US and elsewhere could undermine any UK green credentials (Photo: John Blower)

What will Brexit mean for climate action in EU and UK?

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The UK has played a key role in ensuring strong EU climate action, but weakened relationships between London and Brussels as a result of Brexit could put at risk joint efforts to achieve the 2050 emissions-neutrality goal - which both parties have committed to.

"Whatever happens next, it's vital that the UK and the EU keep working together to tackle the major environmental challenges we all face as the ...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Even whether the UK remains in the EU's emissions trading scheme is still up for discussion - meanwhile, trade deals with the US and elsewhere could undermine any UK green credentials (Photo: John Blower)

Green Economy

