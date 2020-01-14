No Libya truce in Moscow: time for EU step in

On Monday (13 January) Russia came up with a diplomatic surprise on Libya.
Both leaders of the two warring sides in Libya, field marshal Khalifa Haftar and UN-backed prime minister Fayez al-Sarraj, came to Moscow in order to negotiate a truce.
With this coup de théâtre Russia was putting itself (again) on the map as a peace-broker. This not only increases its global status, but may also put Russia at the front of the queue for future contracts in Libya.
However, the negoti...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here