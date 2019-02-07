Why Brussels' toxic lobbying culture must end

When it comes to accountability and transparency at the EU, it will not come as a surprise to many that some Brussels institutions do not fare too well in terms of voters' trust and confidence.
After all, the influence that lobbyists have on EU officials is notorious - from the nightly corporate cocktail receptions in Brussels to the revolving door of former commissioners lobbying their successors on behalf of multinationals.
Martin Schirdewan is an MEP with the GUE/NGL group from the German Left Party.
