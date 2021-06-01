Ad
Affordable options are further melting away, by member states' intentions to privatise the existing social housing stock (Photo: dimnikolov)

The EU's social housing crisis

by Sorcha Edwards, Brussels,

Sky-rocketing house prices that outstrip incomes have been the tough reality for many, and Covid-19 is increasingly making the proportion of the population in dire need of affordable housing even larger.

The 2021 State of Housing in Europe report outlines that the share of Italian tenant households with arrears on rent payment in the private rental sector has jumped from less than 10 percent...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Sorcha Edwards is secretary general of Housing Europe, the European Federation of public, cooperative, and social housing providers in Europe.

