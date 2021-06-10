Ad
euobserver
Budget commissioner Johannes Hahn: 'Honestly I don't see any justification for bringing court action against the commission, but of course its your decision,' he told MEPs (Photo: European Commission)

MEPs set to take EU Commission to court on rule-of-law

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs voted on Wednesday (9 June) on taking the EU Commission to the bloc's highest court - unless it moves to use its new mechanism linking paying out EU funds to member states' respect for the rule of law.

MEPs pledged to take the commission to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) if it does not act within two weeks, according to the resolution. The result will be made known on Thursday, but with five par...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Poland and Hungary challenge rule-of-law tool at EU court
Von der Leyen pledges to use rule-of-law tool next year
Commission pledges autumn launch of new rule-of-law tool
Deal reached on linking EU funds to rule of law
Budget commissioner Johannes Hahn: 'Honestly I don't see any justification for bringing court action against the commission, but of course its your decision,' he told MEPs (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections