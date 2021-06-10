MEPs set to take EU Commission to court on rule-of-law

MEPs voted on Wednesday (9 June) on taking the EU Commission to the bloc's highest court - unless it moves to use its new mechanism linking paying out EU funds to member states' respect for the rule of law.
MEPs pledged to take the commission to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) if it does not act within two weeks, according to the resolution. The result will be made known on Thursday, but with five par...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
