euobserver
So far, 85 percent of vaccines delivered worldwide have been administered in high- and upper-middle income countries (Photo: UNICEF Ethiopia)

EU counters Biden's vaccine patent-waiver with WTO plan

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU has submitted to the World Trade Organization (WTO) a plan aimed at expanding the production of Covid-19 vaccines - which Brussels sees as a quicker and more-targeted solution to unequal global distribution of vaccines than the intellectual property right-waiver proposal backed by the US.

India and South Africa, supported by a large group of developing countries and international organisations, demanded in October 2020 a temporary waiver of intellectual property rights for Covi...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

