Ad
euobserver
At the centre of the protests in Belarus has been the old white-red-white national flag, ostracised by the Lukashenko government (Photo: Unsplash/Andrew Keymaster)

Belarusian spring: finding hope in dark times

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Opinion
by Darya Mustafayeva, Brussels,

Belarus had been considered a lost cause for a long time by political pundits. That is until last summer - the summer of a social miracle that had not been predicted by any political analysts, researchers or journalists, either national or international.

This time six months ago, newspapers around the world were publishing photos of the largest public rallies in the history of the country. Impressive in their imagery, they looked more like a political carnival with flowers, creative sl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Darya Mustafayeva is a Belgian-Belarusian with a background in international law and EU foreign policy. She is a co-founder of the initiative Association of Belarusians in Europe (ABELE)., currently working in EU public affairs.

Related articles

EU pays tribute to Belarus 'revolutionaries'
New EU sanctions to hit Belarusian oligarchs
EU small print sheds light on Belarus repression
Belarus threatens to kill two UK dissidents
At the centre of the protests in Belarus has been the old white-red-white national flag, ostracised by the Lukashenko government (Photo: Unsplash/Andrew Keymaster)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Darya Mustafayeva is a Belgian-Belarusian with a background in international law and EU foreign policy. She is a co-founder of the initiative Association of Belarusians in Europe (ABELE)., currently working in EU public affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections