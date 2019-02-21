Ad
Jean-Claude Juncker, who wore a plaster on his face because he had cut himself saving, he said, welcomed May in the EU commission headquarters (Photo: European Commission)

Brexit talks to continue after May-Juncker meeting

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and British prime minister Theresa May agreed to continue Brexit talks and meet again in February after what they described as "constructive" talks in Brussels on Wednesday (20 February) evening.

May told a British broadcaster after the hour-long meeting that she had sought "legally binding changes" to the Brexit deal which the EU and the UK agreed in November, but which failed to get support in the UK parliament.

She is pushing ...

