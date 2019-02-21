Brexit talks to continue after May-Juncker meeting

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and British prime minister Theresa May agreed to continue Brexit talks and meet again in February after what they described as "constructive" talks in Brussels on Wednesday (20 February) evening.
May told a British broadcaster after the hour-long meeting that she had sought "legally binding changes" to the Brexit deal which the EU and the UK agreed in November, but which failed to get support in the UK parliament.
She is pushing ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.